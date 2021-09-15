On Wednesday, September 15, the Cabinet of Ministers approved Ukraine’s information security strategy designed to counter Russia in the information space.

Bringing in a new information security program, Ukraine is poised to counter Russia’s misinformation campaigns and address the issue of media literacy among Ukrainians.

The introductory note outlines basic principles of the program making a point of policies that can help deter ‘information aggression’ threatening Ukrainian sovereignty.

The 5 years plan also aims to work out the ‘effective tools to fight illegal content’ and help with ‘informational reintegration’ of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories.

The plan stresses importance of privacy-related issues like personal information protection. To get on with the plan, the government will need a stamp of approval from State Security Council.