The govermental directive put in place Wednesday has introduced price ceilings for buckwheat, sugar, wheat flour, pasta, 2.5% fat milk, eggs, chicken meat, and butter,  outlawing price rises beyond 10% for  the pandemic times.

Capping prices aims to mitigate the mounting pandemic-related supply chain issues and price profiteering by retailers.

The last year saw a hike in prices for most of staple foodstuffs as  vegetable oil price increased by 48% while sugar, chicken and buckwheat prices have grown by 34.9% , 26,9%, and 23,8% respectively.

Last time, the price control list was extended in December when the government added to it vegetable oil and loaves of bread.