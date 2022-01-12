The govermental directive put in place Wednesday has introduced price ceilings for buckwheat, sugar, wheat flour, pasta, 2.5% fat milk, eggs, chicken meat, and butter, outlawing price rises beyond 10% for the pandemic times.
Capping prices aims to mitigate the mounting pandemic-related supply chain issues and price profiteering by retailers.
The last year saw a hike in prices for most of staple foodstuffs as vegetable oil price increased by 48% while sugar, chicken and buckwheat prices have grown by 34.9% , 26,9%, and 23,8% respectively.
Last time, the price control list was extended in December when the government added to it vegetable oil and loaves of bread.