Price controls move seeks to stop price hiked for food essentials amid growing inflation and soaring energy prices.

The govermental directive put in place Wednesday has introduced price ceilings for buckwheat, sugar, wheat flour, pasta, 2.5% fat milk, eggs, chicken meat, and butter, outlawing price rises beyond 10% for the pandemic times.

Capping prices aims to mitigate the mounting pandemic-related supply chain issues and price profiteering by retailers.

The last year saw a hike in prices for most of staple foodstuffs as vegetable oil price increased by 48% while sugar, chicken and buckwheat prices have grown by 34.9% , 26,9%, and 23,8% respectively.

Last time, the price control list was extended in December when the government added to it vegetable oil and loaves of bread.