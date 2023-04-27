Project manager of the Zmina Center for Human Rights Oleh Hnatiuk said in a press conference that the organization has recorded 345 cases of torture committed by Russian occupiers against civilian population in Ukraine.

He referred to the research on cases of torture against the civilian population in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

Human rights activists have been documenting cases of torture from the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

During this time, they interviewed 45 people from Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson regions. Of them, 28 people are victims, and 17 are witnesses. Witnesses are the representatives of local self-government, doctors who provided assistance, and relatives of the victims.

Another 300 cases of torture have been documented from open sources under the Berkeley Protocol.

All 345 cases were transferred to the joint electronic database of war crimes ‘Idoc’, to which both Ukrainian and international investigators have access. Right now, human rights defenders are preparing appeals, which will then be submitted to international bodies, in particular to the International Criminal Court.