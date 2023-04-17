Ukrainian illustrator Serhii Maidukov was supposed to receive the 2023 Erich Maria Remarque Peace Prize, but he was a laureate together with the Russian writer Lyudmila Ulitskaya. He refused to receive the award on the same day with the citizen of the aggressor country.

He told this in a letter to the award committee.

The Russian writer, who became a laureate, will receive the award on June 22, the day of Remarque’s 125th anniversary. Serhii Maidukov stated that he would not receive the award in the same day, and later refused to receive it at all.

‘It was a surprise for me that I was chosen, I received a letter about a month ago. At first he said that he would come another time, in subsequent correspondence he wrote that he would not come at all’, he said in a comment.

The head of the award jury, Susanne Menzel-Riedl, said that they wanted to interpret this year’s peace award as a sign of hope for reconciliation.