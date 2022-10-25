The representatives of Ukrainian Jews appealed to the president, government, Knesset and the civil society of the State of Israel to help the Ukrainian people in resisting the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

The text was posted on Facebook by Yosyf Zissels, Executive Co-president of Association of Jewish Organizations and Communities of Ukraine (Vaad of Ukraine).

‘Dear friends, brothers! Eight months ago, Ukraine experienced a full-scale attack by the Russian Federation. Thanks to the courage of Ukrainian soldiers and officers, as well as the resilience of the Ukrainian people, the aggressor did not succeed. In addition, in recent months, a turning point in the course of hostilities has emerged. The latest events show that in a losing military situation, the enemy chose the tactics of mass rocket fire and kamikaze drone attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure facilities, critically necessary for the livelihood of the population’, the statement says.

In their appeal, the signatories noted that the Jews of Ukraine suffer from hostilities, occupation and war crimes of the Russian army, just like the entire Ukrainian people, of which they are an organic part. Tens of thousands of Jews were forced to leave, hundreds died. The vast majority of them are peaceful citizens, caught by Russian missiles, bombs and shells in their own homes, on the way to work, during evacuation. Objects of Jewish public infrastructure are destroyed and damaged throughout the country – memorials to the victims of the Holocaust, cemeteries, synagogues.

The address emphasizes that the USA, Europe, and all civilized countries of the free world provide financial, humanitarian, and military-technical assistance to the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian army. Providing Ukraine with weapons that help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to win as soon as possible is the main factor that helps bring the long-awaited peace closer.

The signatories also stressed that Russia is an obvious and open threat to the entire civilized world.

‘Friends, it is not too late to join the union of democratic and free countries. Ukraine needs your help. Dozens of drones of Iranian origin attack us every day. Israel certainly has the technology to effectively deal with such a threat. Help Ukraine reduce the number of innocent victims of inhuman aggression. Take your place on the bright and just side of history’, the appeal concludes.