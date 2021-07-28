In a Wednesday update, Ukrainian government makes official certificates of Ukrainian language proficiency mandatory for civil sector job applicants.

The update green-lighted by the Goverment in its Wednesday meeting, requires people seeking civil sector jobs to submit an official certificate on Ukrainian language fluency. The earlier wording of the job policy required no official documents confirming the state language proficiency.

The law update makes applicants failing to submit such document not eligible for civil sector vacancies.

The law update made effective on July 16 assumes public examination involving Ukrainian language tests for applicants seeking positions in state and local government offices.

