The law enforcement agencies of Ukraine have launched investigations into 9,158 cases of alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on TV that about 600 of these cases investigate the crimes of the ‘highest level’ – committed by Russian military leadership, politicians and propagandists.

Ukrainian investigators have already identified a considerable number of people directly involved in war crimes.

‘In the liberated Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, we are already starting the process of putting forward criminal charges. In Kyiv region, we accuse 15 people involved in torture, rape and looting. We have also started investigation into the case of seizing Chernobyl nuclear plant’, Venediktova said.

She added that there would be public court trials of those Russian war criminals who are now POWs as well as trials in absentia for those who are still in the Russian army or have already returned to Russia.