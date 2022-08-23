On Tuesday, Ukrainian politicians took to social media to offer their greetings on the National Flag day. Bukvy has collected some of those.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted Ukraine will never fly a flag of the alien colors and will keep on fighting for the yellow and blue national flam, here ‘on the ground and in heaven’.

It will soon fly where it belongs, in all the occupied cities and villages of Ukraine. It will soon come flying there again, and this time for good, added the president.

Our flag will be flown over all of the Ukraine, said Ukrainian Armed Forces’ commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

Former Ukrainian president and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko called the national flag a symbol of ‘our freedom and independence’ that safeguards us.

‘With a flag in hands and Ukraine in hearts, our soldiers are fighting for our lands. Even in the temporarily occupied land it is a symbol that keeps Ukrainians inseparable.’

Batkivshchyna party leader and former Ukrainian PM Yuliya Tymoshenko said the holiday coincides with Kharkiv city day.

Yellow and blue are colors of honor, courage, freedom, and a symbol of humans’ fight for their dignity.

Tymoshenko said the last year saw the Ukrainian flag ‘traveling around the world’.

‘It was in the parliaments around the world, in opera houses, museums, and city halls… Our flag has become fashionable becoming a mark of resistance, resilience, heroism.. Let it come back with the Ukrainian armed forces to the Ukrainian lands freed from the enemy.’

Servant of the People MP Maryana Bezugla was brief in her online greeting that came with a complimentary mention of the Ukrainian president.

Former Ukrainian parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov said the Ukrainian flag will be the attribute of Ukraine’s future victory in the war.

Meanwhile, Golos party leader Kira Rudyk said the Ukrainian flag will be flown all around where ‘freedom and liberty are the most prized’.

European Solidarity MP Oleskiy Goncharenko recounted his climbing adventure at Ai-Petri mountain in Crimea when he put up the Ukrainian flag at the mountain top. Goncharenko promises it will return to Yalta, Sevastopol, Donetsk, and Luhansk. ‘And we will win,’ added the lawmaker.