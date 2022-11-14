The association of Ukrainian media, journalists and public organizations ‘Mediarukh’, to which ‘Bukvy’ belongs, demands the authorities to take immediate measures to resolve the conflict situation caused by the inefficiency and unprofessionalism of the communication structures of the Ministry of Defense, in particular the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South.

The joint statement addresses president Volodymyr Zelensky, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi and defense minister Oleksii Reznikov.

The media representatives noted that the reports of Ukrainian and foreign journalists, made in the liberated Kherson, became a huge contribution to our victory. They also noted that the materials are extremely important documents of Ukrainian history, which is being created now.

The communication structures of the Ministry of Defense, which failed to build a mechanism for the admission of journalists, decided to simply prohibit all journalists from working.

The statement demands to immediately return the accreditation to Ukrainian and foreign colleagues who covered the events in Kherson, and to conduct an internal investigation into the unprofessional work of the communication sector of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.