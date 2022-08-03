In Mariupol, Russian invaders destroyed a memorial to Ukrainian military who died during Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Mariupol official Petro Andriushchenko informs that the occupiers dismantled the tables with the names of the soldiers and thrown away together with construction waste.

‘After Olenivka, the occupiers take revenge and destroy even the memory of Ukrainian defenders. This is what fear looks like. Soon you will see what the payback looks like. Everyone who took part in the destruction of the memorial will be punished’, the official stressed.

The memorial was an important component of the renovated Freedom Square. It was made of granite in the shape of the Ukrainian coat of arms, with water flowing through it as a symbol of shed tears.