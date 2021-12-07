Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s minister of infrastructure, may be a co-founder of the offshore company ‘Officium SW Ltd.’ (Tortolla, British Virgin Islands).

The ‘Offshoreleaks’ database published within Pandora Papers reveals the offshore company ‘Officium SW Ltd.’ (Tortolla, British Virgin Islands) was founded in 2018 by Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ruslan Kramarenko and Illia Solodovsky.

Oleksandr Kubrakov is the name of the Ukrainian infrastructure minister, and according to the media reports he is allegedly the same person.

Kubrakov did not mention data on corporate rights in 2018 and did not declare the offshore company when he ran for the Verkhovna Rada in 2019. This offshore is not mentioned in Kubrakov’s last annual tax declaration either.

However, in July 2021, Oleksandr Kubrakov reported that he had sold to Ruslan Kramarenko securities and corporate rights in the amount of UAH 9,862,750.

The Pandora Papers investigaton made public a massive trove of leaked financal records that shed light on dubious offshore dealings of hundeds of politicians, businesmen and A-list celebrities.

Ukraine features prominently in Pandora Papers investigation with almost 40 Ukrainians named among scores of politicians and businessmen who used offshore companies for questionable deals and property acquisitions.