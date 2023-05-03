The Ukrainian movie ‘Chornobyl 22’ won the Grand Prix at the International Film Festival of Short Films in Oberhausen, Germany.

As reported by Ukraine’s culture ministry, the film was created by director Oleksii Radynskyi and producer Liuba Knorozok as part of ‘The Reckoning Project: Ukraine Testifies’.

The movie tells about the occupation of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant by Russian troops at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The story focuses on the plant employees who managed to maintain the NPP in the conditions of the enemy occupation.

The jury noted the director’s ability to create tension in the depiction of a full-scale Russian invasion and to build bridges between stories and possible futures without overt aestheticization.