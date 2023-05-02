‘We Will Not Fade Away’ movie by Ukrainian director Alisa Kovalenko received an award at the 2023 Crossing Europe Film Festival Linz in Austria.

As reported by Ukraine’s cinema agency, the film won the ‘Social Awareness Award – Best Documentary’ in the competition of documentaries that have social or socio-political relevance and depict the current state of Europe.

‘We Will Not Fade Away’ is the story of teenagers growing up in eastern Ukraine against the background of war and their extraordinary journey to the peaks of the Himalayas.

Despite the gloomy reality around, the teenagers dream, seek adventure, protest and fight against grayness and boredom.

While the world around them is falling apart and the threat of an escalation of war is growing, they do not give up and try to follow their dreams. Crossing Europe Film Festival is an international film festival in Linz, Austria, held every April since 2004. The festival dedicates its program to unique, modern and socio-political movies from Europe.