The movie ‘We Will Not Fade Away’ by Ukrainian director Alisa Kovalenko won the award for the best documentary film at the goEast Film Festival in Germany.

As reported by Ukraine’s cinema agency, the organizers of the festival noted that by portraying on screen the vivid dreams and ambitions of small-town teenagers caught in the brutal environment of shattered hopes, this documentary demonstrates an extraordinary ability to engage, understand and bring their stories and aspirations closer to us.

‘We Will Not Fade Away’ is the story of teenagers growing up in eastern Ukraine against the background of war and their extraordinary journey to the peaks of the Himalayas.

Despite the gloomy reality around, the teenagers dream, seek adventure, protest and fight against grayness and boredom.

Earlier, it was reported that the movie received an award at the 2023 Crossing Europe Film Festival Linz in Austria.