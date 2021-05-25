MP Vladyslav Polyak is the first Ukranian MP to be brought to justice for unlawful use of another MP voting card to register votes.

The Prosecutor General office announced Tuesday that they were bringing official charges against the Ukrainian MP who ‘with premeditation voted on behalf of another Ukrainian MP at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada’, which constitutes a criminal offence under Ukraine’s Criminal Code (art.364-2).

The investigation found that MP Vladyslav Polyak voted on behalf of his absent fellow MP in Ferbuary,2020, when the parliament voted on land reform legislation.

Following the multi-voting scandal, Dmytro Razumkov, Ukraine’s parliament speaker, announced on January 13 that Vladyslav Polyak will lose his MP status once he is convicted of the offence in court.

In February,2020, Ukraine’s chief prosecutor brought charges against Vladyslav Polyak who is now set to become the first Ukrainian MP held accountable for ‘knopkodavstvo’ (‘piano-voting’ for other MPs).