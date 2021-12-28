Illya Kiva popped up on Russia's state television to argue that Russia plays a 'great political game' over Ukraine and can make it part of future Slavonic union state.

‘Opposition Platform for Life’ MP Illya Kiva said Ukraine should be part of the unified state led by Russia.

The lawmaker made many Ukrainians incensed Tuesday after he appeared on Russian state TV talk show to laud a ‘great political game’ Moscow has been playing by ‘dictating its demands and claiming its rights’.

Russia has a right to claim the [Ukrainian] territory that should be part of the union Slavonic state, said Kiva, adding that now, 8 years after the Ukrainian neighbor ‘took Crimea’, it has come to reclaim the rest of it.

The notorious lawmaker went on to say that Ukraine is ‘colonized’ and used by its colonizers as a ‘bait’, an ‘expendable’ while Russia is poised to play a ‘critical role in Ukraine’s future’.

Kiva has a long history of controversies and gaffes. Recently, he was left red-faced over reports of plagiarism in his Ph.D. paper and faced intense blowback after he publicly wished happy birthday to Russia’s president.

The lawmaker who started his political career with a pronounced pro-Ukrainian stance, now is a member of a Russia-leaning splinter of Yanukovych’s Party of Regions.