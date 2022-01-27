Members of Ukraine’s volunteer military units are now allowed to use their hunting and small arms for performing military assignments they can be ascribed by Territorial Defense commanders.

On Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada gave the green light to amendments to National Resistance law by votes of 276 MPs.

The updates outlined the authority of Special Operations forces that are set to oversee the resistance movement actions and granted Territorial Defense volunteers a legitimate right to use their hunting and small arms once they receive such command.

Lawmakers also amended several other defense-related laws by introducing financial reward for military recruits serving at the time of emergence periods, and reviewed command relationship issues for Ukraine’s National Guards.

The move comes as yet another evidence Kyiv scurries to get some backup options in case Russia invades Ukraine.