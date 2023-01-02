On January 3, the Ukrainian nanosatellite PolyITAN-HP-30 will be launched into the orbit by the SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket. The launch should take place at 4:56 pm Kyiv time.

The satellite was created for the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Ukraine by scientists of Ihor Sikorsky National Technical University, the science ministry informs.

The launch will take place from Cape Canaveral. After the launch into the planned orbit, the nanosatellite will ensure the implementation of a scientific experiment to study the effectiveness of the functioning of heat pipes of various designs as the main element of the thermal stabilization systems of space vehicles.

The delivery was carried out thanks to the sponsorship of the Boeing Ukraine company, while the spinoff company of the Technical University of Delft (Netherlands) undertook the financing and technical support of the launch. The State Space Agency of Ukraine helped solve logistics and export issues.

The YouTube broadcast of the launch will start at 4 pm Kyiv time.