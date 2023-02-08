The echo of the earthquake in Turkey was also felt in Ukraine, as recorded by the seismic monitoring systems of the Khmelnytskyi and South Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Energoatom company, Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator, noted that Ukrainian nuclear power plants are capable of withstanding earthquakes with a magnitude of up to 7 points on the Richter scale.

According to Energoatom, all nuclear power plants of Ukraine have the equipment that records earthquakes. In real time, the Central Center for Special Control monitors and registers any deviations from the norm of seismic resistance in the area where nuclear power plants are located.

All Ukrainian nuclear power plants were designed taking into account the seismic activity of the region. When choosing sites for construction, the safest areas were selected. Ukrainian nuclear power plants are capable of withstanding earthquakes of up to seven points.

In addition, at Ukrainian nuclear power plants, there is emergency protection of power units: at six points, the units are stopped and transferred to a safe mode.

The work on seismic hazard research was carried out taking into account the international recommendations of the IAEA.