An article criticizing the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was published on the English-language website of Amnesty International. It was created on the basis of data collected by foreign researchers of the Crisis Response Department of the global office of the organization.

The head of the Ukrainian office of Amnesty International, Oksana Pokalchuk, said that already at the initial stage of developing the English-language report, the Ukrainian team ‘reached a dead end’, where arguments regarding the inadmissibility and incompleteness of such a material were not taken into account.

Pokalchuk assured that representatives of the Ukrainian office did everything they could to prevent this material from being made public.

The head emphasized that every person from the Ukrainian office knows that it is the Russian Federation that is responsible for crimes of aggression against Ukraine. Moreover, a significant part of the team are people who were personally forced to save themselves and their loved ones from the war, and some of them have already become forced migrants.

Pokalchuk noted that since February 24, the Ukrainian office has been working non-stop to ensure that all Russian war crimes are verified and recorded for the international community. The team released more than two dozen materials about crimes committed by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine.

Yesterday’s statement of Amnesty International has already provoked harsh responses of top Ukrainian officials.