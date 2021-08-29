According to the website of the Tokyo  Paralympic Games, Oksana Zubkovska and Roman Polianskyi won gold medals for the Ukrainian national team.

Oksana Zubkovska, 40, competes in the long jump in the T12 class (for the visually impaired). This is her fourth Paralympic ‘gold’, as she won three previous Paralympics (Beijing-2008, London-2012 and Rio-2016).

Roman Polianskyi, 34, won a gold medal in the PR1 rowing. He beat the rivals by 12 seconds with a result of 9.48.78 minutes.

Roman Polianskyi became the first two-time champion in the history of Ukrainian Paralympic rowing.

Thus, Ukraine currently ranks fourth after of China, Great Britain and Russia.

Ukrainian para-athletes have won 10 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze medals.