Ukrainian athletes have won the ninth and the tens gold medals at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Ukraine’s team already has 10 top awards in medal tally.

According to the website of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Oksana Zubkovska and Roman Polianskyi won gold medals for the Ukrainian national team.

Oksana Zubkovska, 40, competes in the long jump in the T12 class (for the visually impaired). This is her fourth Paralympic ‘gold’, as she won three previous Paralympics (Beijing-2008, London-2012 and Rio-2016).

Oksana Zubkovska winning her 4th consecutive gold. The jumper managed to secure her Paralympic title on her third attempt with 5.54.

Roman Polianskyi, 34, won a gold medal in the PR1 rowing. He beat the rivals by 12 seconds with a result of 9.48.78 minutes.

A nail bitter of a race! Roman Polianskyi of Ukraine established his lead early, but Australia, Spain, and Brazil were in a real fight for silver and bronze.

At the line, Ukraine took gold, Australia silver, and Brazil bronze 💪 pic.twitter.com/gh9q7r3CrX — World Rowing (@WorldRowing) August 29, 2021

Roman Polianskyi became the first two-time champion in the history of Ukrainian Paralympic rowing.

Thus, Ukraine currently ranks fourth after of China, Great Britain and Russia.

Ukrainian para-athletes have won 10 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze medals.