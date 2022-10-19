On October 19, the Verkhovna Rada passed a statement proposed by ‘European Solidarity’ MPs Oleksii Honcharenko, Artur Herasymov and Iryna Herashchenko regarding Iran.

The MPs stressed that Iran is an accomplice in terrorist acts aimed at the total destruction of Ukrainians. Since Iranian drones are used by the Russians to kill civilians, destroy the economic potential and energy security of Ukraine, Iran, together with the Russian Federation, is responsible for the consequences of the armed aggression.

The supply of drones is incompatible with the resolution of the UN Security Council. Earlier, the United States agreed with the assessments of Great Britain and France that the supply of Iranian drones to the Russian Federation would violate the UN Security Council resolution that approved the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six states.

The statement also mentions the downing of the Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran in 2020. On January 8, 2020, 176 people were killed, including the citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, and Great Britain. The plane had a Ukrainian crew of nine people.

The Verkhovna Rada calls to introduce sanctions against Iran for selling drones to Russia.

Earlier, the ‘European Solidarity’ MPs staged a protest near Iran’s embassy in Kyiv.