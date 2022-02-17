The Verkhovna Rada has ratified the aviation agreement between Ukraine and EU facilitating low-cost air travel.

The European Union and Ukraine signed the aviation agreement at a summit in Kyiv on October 12, 2021, which had to open the country to more low-cost air routes and boost tourism.

The ratification of the agreement by lawmakers allows completing domestic procedures for making the agreement effective and improving the quality of passenger transportation and consumer protection.

With the agreement signed and ratified, Ukrainian air carriers will have expanded access to the EU market, and European companies will enter Ukraine, which will make the market competitive, open and transparent.

In addition, domestic flights in Ukraine will have to meet European safety standards.

‘The implementation of the agreement will have a positive impact on the air transportation, regional development, labor market and employment rate’, the explanatory note states.