Ukrainian aircraft An-124 delivered 101 tons of humanitarian aid to the earthquake victims in Turkey.

‘This week, Ukraine’s Antonov AN-124 delivered 101 tons of humanitarian aid to Incirlik Air Base to help families affected by recent earthquakes’, foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

The minister stressed the international cooperation in helping Turkey.

‘Coordinated by French armed forces, delivered by Ukrainian aircraft, unloaded by Turkish and American military. As allies, we come together in trying times’, Kuleba said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian emergency team took part in the search and rescue operation after the earthquake in Turkey.