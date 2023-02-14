Ukrainian polar explorers from Vernadsky Research Base in Antarctica published the photos of penguins in love. The Facebook post is devoted to St. Valentine’s Day.

‘The war separated thousands of people in love. Many are now far from their second halves, who heroically hold the front, and miss them very much. We believe that love and goodness will definitely overcome evil and darkness. May all our loved ones return to us as soon as possible – with peace and Victory’, the post says.

The photos were made by explorers Serhii Hlotov and Marta Dzyndra to bring positive emotions to Ukrainians during the war.