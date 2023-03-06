The video, which shows how a Ukrainian prisoner of war was executed by Russians, appeared on the Internet today.

The last words of the Ukrainian defender were ‘Glory to Ukraine!’ After that, the Russians demonstratively shot him, without stopping the filming.

Blogger Ihor Lachenkov posted the video on Twitter with a request to share.

‘Even in the twenty-first century, horrible war crimes are still committed, and those who break all the rules still go unpunished’, he wrote.

+18 After refusing to submit to Russian brutality and uttering the phrase "Slava Ukraini," a Ukrainian prisoner of war is being brutally killed. Even in the twenty-first century, horrible war crimes are still committed, and those who break all the rules still go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/6ZfaWp10h6 — Igor Lachenkov (@igorlachenkov) March 6, 2023

The head of President’s office Andrii Yermak commented on this on Telegram saying that war crimes are cultivated in Russia and killing of a captured person is another example of this.