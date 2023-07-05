Next year, Ukrainian pysankas, decorated Easter eggs, and kobzars, Ukrainian bards singing to own accompaniment of bandura or kobza, may become the objects of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

‘In 2023, for the first time, Ukraine prepared and submitted three nominations for inclusion in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists. Two of them will be considered next year – this is an international nomination to the Representative List, prepared jointly with the Republic of Estonia, ‘Ukrainian Easter egg: tradition and art’, as well as a nomination to the Register of Good Conservation Practices’, the ministry of culture said in a statement.

The nomination ‘Technology of execution of embroidery ‘white on white’ of the city of Reshetylivka, Poltava region’ will undergo the review procedure in 2025.

‘I hope that the UNESCO Lists will be replenished with our two elements of intangible cultural heritage at the end of 2024. Such a decision will show that the Ukrainian heritage is a source of indomitability and courage of the people in the struggle for independence and the future’, Ukraine’s culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko stated.