On February 8, the first group of rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine arrived in Turkey to help in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake.

As informed by the emergency press service, the group includes rescuers, firefighters and medics.

They have already arrived at Gaziantep airport and are ready to go to the search and rescue site to join the international search team.

The second group of rescuers is going by land and will join their colleagues immediately upon arrival at their destination.

According to the State Emergency Service, a total of 87 personnel, 18 units of equipment and 10 search and rescue dogs were sent from Ukraine to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. The groups are equipped with Starlink terminals, drones, machinery and all the necessary equipment for performing tasks at the site of a search and rescue operation.