On February 9, rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, who arrived in Turkey to help with the elimination of the consequences of the earthquake, began search and rescue operations in the Turkish province of Hatay.

‘Aid to Turkey: rescuers of the State Emergency Service began search and rescue operations in the designated area in Hatay province’, the statement says.

In addition, Ukrainian rescuers deployed a tent camp in Antakya, Hatay province.

As reported earlier, Ukrainian rescuers arrived in Turkey yesterday.

According to the State Emergency Service, a total of 87 personnel, 18 units of equipment and 10 search and rescue dogs were sent from Ukraine to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. The groups are equipped with Starlink terminals, drones, machinery and all the necessary equipment for performing tasks at the site of a search and rescue operation.