A Ukrainian citizen tried to sell secret project documentation of the warship for $ 250 thousand.

As the press service of the Prosecutor General’s office informed, a resident of Mykolaiv was caught trying to sell the specified information.

‘As part of a special operation, the man was arrested during the transfer of USD 250 thousand for secret documentation of the warship’, the statement says.

The man is accused of state treason (Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv.