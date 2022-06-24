More than 62,000 hectares have been cleared and more than 45,000 explosive devices have been defused by Ukrainian sappers since the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports that it may take up to 10 years to fully de-mine the territories, which were occupied by the invaders or.

This prognosis may appear even too optimistic as the situation can be even worse in the areas of the ongoing active hostilities.

The emergency teams also clear lakes and rivers and other water objects in Kyiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhya and Mykolaiv regions.

The emergency service recommends to avoid water areas that have not been checked by the sappers yet.