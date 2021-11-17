A 48-years Kherson-native sportsmen caused a stir at the World championship in the UAE. The sportsment managed to go to the tourment after

48-years old Ukrainian school janitor Ihor Yevtushenko makes a history becoming a jiu jitsu world champion. In the final bout, the Ukrainian sportsman beat his competitor fro Azerbaijan.

A 48-years old amateur and virtually a no-name, who according to his own words, ‘came from the streets’, took on the world of martial arts mere 6 years ago. He soon set the martial arts scene buzzing winning medals in jiu jitsu contests across Ukraine and Europe.

Yevtushenko made the headlines in September with his post on social media. The sweeper and a part-time martial arts instructor asked people for help him ‘find 700 US dollars’ to cover his trip expanses for the upcoming world championship.

In just two days the crowd-funding effort raised the required sum for Yevtushenko with ‘donations coming from Kherson, all Ukraine, and even from abroad’.

His ‘from-sweeps-to-gold-medals’ story caught attention of Ukrainian media turning him into a local celebrity.

Earlier this month, the martial artist said he was going to start his own school offering classes in jiu-jitsu to kids, noting that training will have no age restrictions as his own example shows it is never too late to learn.. and win.