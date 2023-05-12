On May 11, the second semi-final of Eurovision-2023 song contest took place in Liverpool. In addition to the performances of the participants, Ukrainian musicians appeared on the stage and sang Shchedryk.

Shchedryk by Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych is also known in the world as Carol of the Bells – one of the most popular Christmas songs.

As reported by the culture ministry, the representative of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 Maria Yaremchuk, the participant of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest Zlata Dzyunka and OTOY performed a medley of the most famous Ukrainian musical pieces in a modern arrangement.

The performance ‘Music unites generations’ tells about the connection between different generations of Ukrainians and the iconic musical heritage of the country.