Ukrainian military hailed the heroic act of Vitaliy Skakun of military infantry who volunteered to blow up a bridge at Henechisk to block a column of Russian tanks trying to invade Ukraine from Crimea.

The Ukrainian soldier rushed to blow up the bridge earlier mined by his fellow soldiers to disrupt advancement of Russian troops and did but lost his life to the explosion.

His self-sacrifice held up the enemies making it possible for his fellow soldiers to regroup and deploy defenses. Military commanders said they expect Skakun will be decorated with posthumous honors for his “heroic act.” “Russian occupiers, know that the ground will burn under your feet!” the General Staff said in a statement on social media.