The ‘European Festival: Ukrainian Spring’ has started in the capital of Sweden. The goal of the festival is to promote a united front of Europe in support of Ukraine.

With this festival, Sweden discovers the uniqueness of Ukrainian culture through music, theater, cinema, art and photo exhibitions, literature, poetry and lectures, the culture ministry stated. Famous Ukrainian and European artists will perform in Stockholm and towns around it.

The combination of the words ‘European’ and ‘Ukrainian’ in the name of the festival is not accidental, because it is supported by a number of European cultural institutions: the Ukrainian Institute in Sweden through the network of EU National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) in cooperation with the European Commission. They plan to make the ‘European Festival’ a permanent event dedicated to various current topics.

The festival will last for nearly a month and will feature music, theater and movie events. Funds received from the sale of tickets will go to support Ukraine.