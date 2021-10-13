After Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers greenlighted new vaccine mandate for domestic travel sector, ‘Ukrzaliznytsia’ railway company has released a set of new guidelines for travelers amid the new wave of COVID-19.

Apart from general rules like keeping masks on in railway stations and trains, passengers in ‘yellow’ and ‘red’ zones will be required a vaccination certificate or a negative test. This does not apply to persons under 18.

The railway operator will provide control over these documents when getting on a train.

‘Ukrzaliznytsia’ will also ensure its employees have vaccination certificates or negative tests.