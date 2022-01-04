Russia is seeking the extradition from Italy of Ukrainian theater director Yevhen Lavrenchuk, who was arrested on December 17 by Italian police.

Lavrenchuk is facing charges in Russia over alleged embezzlement funds during his work in Moscow. In 2020, the Moscow court ruled him to be arrested in absentia, with no details disclosed.

Ukraine’s ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova considers his arrest an element of Russia’s hybrid war against Ukraine and political persecution.

In her statement on Facebook, Denisova argues the arrest took place violating the usual Interpol procedure for such cases, adding it ‘testifies to Russia’s abuse of the Interpol charter’.

Liudmila Denisova has appealed to the prosecutor of the city of Naples, the ombudspersons of Campania and the municipality of Naples to check the legality and validity of the detention. Ukraine’s ombudsperson also asks to protect the activist and prevent extradition to Russia.