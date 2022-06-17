Russian forces are pushing on to claim full control of Severodonetsk where Ukrainian defenders are reeling from brutal artillery barrage as Moscow deploys more hardware and menpower to the city, said Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaydai in his Friday update on social media.

The aggressors picked up shelling of Ukrainian towns on the front-lines at Luhansk regions. The enemy airstrikes targeted Ustynivka, Loskutivka, and Lysychansk.

The air-launched attack on Lysychansk left 4 people dead and 7 more wounded after a Russian missile struck the community center sheltering civilians.

‘What is more, in the result of the shelling the building of the local preventorium collapsed, and there were three hits at the local school premises. There is one dead Lysychansk resident who was found after the bombardments,’ wrote Gaydai.

The Ukrainian side foiled a fresh offensive at Bakhmut area making Russians pull back near Zolotove.

Russian shelling continues to pound Lysyhansk chemical plant, causing wreckage to its entrance gate area. Another attack targeted Severodonetsk chemical equipment plant while Girske community reported it had 20 houses damaged overnight.