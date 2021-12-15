In 2022, a new course will be part of curriculum in 50 Ukrainian universities, said digital transformation minister.

The new initiative came from Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Trasformation. In a press release issued on Wednesday, Mykhaylo Fedorov who oversees cooperation of IT businesses and education said his ministry joined forces with the ministry of education to work on the ‘reforms of IT education’. This ambition is shared by Ukrainian ‘socially responsible IT businesses’ that are also involved in the project.

A new course called Design and Development of IT products will be offered to students of 2nd and 3rd year of study of different majors and will include on-hands classes, lectures, ‘micro-learning blocks’, business simulations and study.

The minister said they will offer a trial run of the course classes to students in Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa while EdEra experts will help with launch of the online study platform.