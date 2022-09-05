In a bid to ease the martial law travel restrictions for conscript-age men, Ukraine has allowed young men obtaining full-time education abroad to leave the country, – informs the Ukrainian Interior ministry

Students who couldn’t continue studies after the war outbreak have been granted the permission to leave Ukraine. These regulations also refer to those enrolled in dual educational programs.

Leaving the country, young men will need to show translated and notarized documents confirming their status. The list will include a student card or a student visa, a military conscription status document with a valid deferral allowing the travel exemption.

They will also need to provide a certificate issued by the regional center of manning and social support.