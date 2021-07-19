In a referendum, among those who decided on a geopolitical choice, a majority of Ukrainians would vote against Ukraine’s accession to the Customs Union.

Kyiv International Institute of Sociology conducted a survey in June.

The majority of Ukrainians are against Ukraine’s accession to the Customs Union. If a referendum on this issue were held in June 2021, 22% of Ukrainians would vote for Ukraine’s accession to the Customs Union and 45% against. 33% are undecided or not going to participate in such a referendum.

If the undecided did not come to the referendum, about 67% of all eligible voters living in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian authorities would come to the referendum. The votes would divide as follows: for joining the Customs Union – 33%, against – 67%.

The percentage of those willing to vote for Ukraine’s accession to the Customs Union has not changed compared to the previous poll in 2019, and remains significantly lower than the percentage of opponents of Ukraine’s accession to the Customs Union.

Ukraine’s accession to the Customs Union is somewhat more supported by the residents of the eastern and southern regions. In the western region, 8% of the population would vote for accession to the Customs Union, in the central – 18%, in the southern – 33% and in the eastern – 41%.

The poll was conducted on June 8-9, 2021 by telephone interview among the population of Ukraine aged 18 and older, except for the temporarily occupied territories. The poll involved 2007 persons, with an error of at most 2.4% for indicators close to 50%, 2.1% for indicators close to 25% and 1.5% for indicators close to 10%.