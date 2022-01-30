In cities across Ukraine, thousands of citizens are training to withstand possible Russian aggression and protect their land.

Volunteers are trained by instructors with combat experience, gaining skills in tactics, paramedics and survival strategies.

They are also drilled how to use guns and choose the right position to fire. The drills are opened to ordinary citizens as part of the country’s strategic defense plan .

The trainings are organized by the Public Defense Staff and the ‘National Corps’ organization.

‘With Russian Federation increasing troops on the border with Ukraine, we must be ready to repel the enemy’, the organizers say.