Due to the hot weather, Ukrainians began to use more electricity in the evening. Experts call to limit the consumption of electricity in the evening hours.

As reported by Ukrenergo energy company, due to the heat, electricity consumption increased by 9% compared to the previous week.

The period of maximum consumption during the day has also changed. If last week the evening peak was between 19:00 and 22:00, then from Monday the maximum load on the power system is from 16:00 to 23:00.

The company called on the population to limit the consumption in the evening hours and not to switch on several power-consuming appliances simultaneously.

At the same time, the statement says that the energy-generating facilities produce enough electricity to fully meet the consumption needs in the country.