Ukrainian citizens consider the high degree of corruption and incompetent authorities to be the key reasons for economic crisis in Ukraine.

On May 27 – June 1, 2021, Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted a telephone poll asking the respondents to give the main reason for the economic crisis in Ukraine.

The survey respondents could choose one of 4 answers:

42,9% of respondents consider the high degree of corruption to be the main reason for crisis; according to 33,8% of respondents the crisis is caused by incompetent authorities; 10,6% of respondents called the war in eastern Ukraine the key cause of crisis; 8,3% mentioned the Covid-19 pandemic.

54,4% of the poll respondents admitted to having their financial shape become worse over the past two years.

Only 11,3% of respondents admitted to having their financial shape become better.

33,6% of respondents haven’t noticed any change of their financial shape over this period.

Moreover, 9 of 10 respondents faced rises in cost of communal services over the last year (91,5%), and spiralling prices of basic foodstuffs (90,6%).

At the same time, 35,4% of respondents experienced the reduction of wages or pension; 31,9% of respondents became totally or partially unemployed.

The all-Ukrainian telephone poll was conducted by calling randomly selected cell-phone users. 2000 of respondents aged 18 and up across the country (except for Crimea and the occupied territories) have been polled.