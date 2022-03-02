Energodar mayor Dmitry Orlov said people came out to show the invaders that locals do not need to be ‘saved’ by Russian ‘liberators’ as Energodar is a Ukrainian city.

The first attempt by Russian troops was made earlier in the day but local people managed to block the road at the makeshift checkpoint. The crowd of people held up Ukrainian flags and hampered advancement of the invaders to Enerhodar by putting garbage trucks to block passage. The Russian troops retreated promising to inform their commanders about the situation and return later.

The second attempt that came at 3 pm failed as well. Later in the day, Energodar mayor said two locals in nearby Vodiane village sustained serious wounds after a Russian grenade hit the nearby village of Vodiane. He also claimed there were no shellings of Energodar.