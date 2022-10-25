The latest opinion poll by ‘Rating’ sociology group assessed the attitude of other countries to Ukraine during Russia’s full-fledged invasion.

According to the poll results, Poland, Lithuania, Great Britain, the USA and Canada are the most friendly to Ukraine.

Ukrainians also consider Finland, Sweden, Denmark, France, Switzerland, Japan and Germany to be friendly countries.

China is mostly viewed as a neutral country.

Russia is seen by 97% of Ukrainians as the enemy country. The same goes with Belarus as 85% of Ukrainians considers it to be the enemy.

It should be noted that Ukrainians have changed their attitude to Hungary. It is considered unfriendly by 41%, neutral – by 26%, and friendly – only by 21% of respondents.