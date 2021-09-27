The majority of Ukrainians believe the country is developing in the wrong direction with 41.6% of poll participants thinking the situation in the country is unbearable.

Center for Social and Marketing Research SOCIS conducted the poll on September 16 – 21, 2021.

Only 22.8% believe that Ukraine is moving in the right direction.

In addition, 41.6% of respondents say that it is simply impossible to tolerate the current situation in Ukraine and 41.5% believe that life has become difficult, and only 13% of respondents assessed their life positively.

87.5% of respondents said they had negative emotions towards the current government.Disappointment is felt by 44.1% of Ukrainians, anxiety – by 15.5%, despair – by 9.1%, indifference – by 8.2%, fear – by 5.5%, hatred – by 5.2%.

Only 21.3% of respondents said they felt hopeful about the government in Ukraine: 5.9% feel curiosity, 5.7% – optimism, 3.4% sympathize with the authorities, 2.5% feel confidence and 1.1% – pride.

A total of 2,000 respondents were interviewed across the country, with the exception of the occupied Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The statistical sampling error is 2.4%.