Ukrainian businessman Pavlo Fuks said on social media that Ukrainians  accross the world were joining the effort to support their native country in the face of Russian arggression.

He  provided a list ot people in Spain and Israel he reached out to who joined the campaign and thanked them for their donations.

Among those who answered the calls for support were:

  • Haikin Evsey, citizen of Ukraine living in Israel: 50,000 euros.
  • Ilya Pashkovsky, citizen of Ukraine living in Israel: 22,000 euros.
  • Kozak Iryna, citizen of Ukraine living in Spain: 4,000 euros.
  • Neborska Lyubov, citizen of Ukraine living in Spain: 4,000 euros.
  • Yasinska Svitlana, citizen of Ukraine living in Spain: 4,000 euros.
  • Pekarska Anna, citizen of Ukraine living in Spain: 4,000 euros.
  • Kateryna Karpenko, citizen of Ukraine living in Spain: 4,000 euros.
  • Shuster Olena, citizen of Ukraine living in Spain: 4,000 euros.
  • Halik Volodymyr, citizen of Ukraine living in Spain: 4,000 euros.