Ukrainian businessman Pavlo Fuks said on social media that Ukrainians accross the world were joining the effort to support their native country in the face of Russian arggression.
He provided a list ot people in Spain and Israel he reached out to who joined the campaign and thanked them for their donations.
Among those who answered the calls for support were:
- Haikin Evsey, citizen of Ukraine living in Israel: 50,000 euros.
- Ilya Pashkovsky, citizen of Ukraine living in Israel: 22,000 euros.
- Kozak Iryna, citizen of Ukraine living in Spain: 4,000 euros.
- Neborska Lyubov, citizen of Ukraine living in Spain: 4,000 euros.
- Yasinska Svitlana, citizen of Ukraine living in Spain: 4,000 euros.
- Pekarska Anna, citizen of Ukraine living in Spain: 4,000 euros.
- Kateryna Karpenko, citizen of Ukraine living in Spain: 4,000 euros.
- Shuster Olena, citizen of Ukraine living in Spain: 4,000 euros.
- Halik Volodymyr, citizen of Ukraine living in Spain: 4,000 euros.