Almost 85% Ukrainians do not believe direct Zelensky-Putin talks will help to have Crimea back.

The recent poll shows more than half Ukrainians do not see any sense in direct Zelensky-Putin talks without Western participation.

Five in six Ukrainians do not believe such talks will help de-occupy Crimea and two thirds think the same regarding Donbas.

By the contrast, almost 40% of respondents believe that accepting the demands of Russian president Vladimir Putin will weaken Ukraine’s security, as it will only inflame his aggression towards Ukraine.

The poll involved 1203 respondents from regions of Ukraine. The statistical sampling error does not exceed 3%.