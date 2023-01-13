The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology conducted a survey regarding the trust of Ukrainians in social institutions. The results of the survey show that citizens trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine the most.

Of all respondents, 96% answered that they trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine the most.The poll emphasized that the level of trust in the military has increased significantly during the year.In December 2021, it was 72%.

The second position in the trust rating is shared by the President of Ukraine and volunteers – 84%.

At the same time, only 27% of Ukrainians trusted the head of state a year ago, and 68% trusted the volunteers.

71% of respondents said that they trust ordinary residents of their locality, while a year ago this figure was 63%.

Next on the list are the Security Service of Ukraine (63%), the National Police (58%), the Ukrainian media (57%), the government of Ukraine (52%), and relocated people (52%).

44% of respondents answered that they trust the church, and this indicator was lower than a year ago, when 51% of Ukrainians trusted the church. Another 35% trust the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, 25% trust the courts, and 21% trust the prosecutors. 1% of respondents expressed confidence in the Russian mass media, while last year there were 3%.

The poll was conducted December 4-27, 2022, and involved 955 participants.